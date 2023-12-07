Bear spotted in tree near Hull Street shopping center

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) -Crowds gathered at a Chesterfield shopping center because of an unusual sight Wednesday evening.

A bear was stuck in a tree on Hull Street Road near Deer Run.

“One lady was out here for two hours, I was out here for an hour”, said Ginette Sacra. “A lot of people were shocked, a lot of people out here, something you don’t see on Hull Street.”

According to the Richmond Wildlife Center, it’s not too uncommon for bears to still be roaming around this time of year. In fact, they say in part, “Bears are most active during April through November, and with temperatures being warmer than usual, some bears haven’t decided to snuggle in for their long winter’s nap.”

The Richmond Wildlife Center also says the bear showing up in a more suburban part of town is not too peculiar. this is because of the rapid development along the 360 Corridor. Wild animals are being pushed in many directions looking for habitats.

Chesterfield police say the bear was tranquilized and then sent off with a bear biologist from the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries.

