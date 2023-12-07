Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Bear spotted in tree near Hull Street shopping center

The Richmond Wildlife Center also says the bear showing up in a more suburban part of town is not too peculiar.
By Shantel Davis and NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) -Crowds gathered at a Chesterfield shopping center because of an unusual sight Wednesday evening.

A bear was stuck in a tree on Hull Street Road near Deer Run.

“One lady was out here for two hours, I was out here for an hour”, said Ginette Sacra. “A lot of people were shocked, a lot of people out here, something you don’t see on Hull Street.”

According to the Richmond Wildlife Center, it’s not too uncommon for bears to still be roaming around this time of year. In fact, they say in part, “Bears are most active during April through November, and with temperatures being warmer than usual, some bears haven’t decided to snuggle in for their long winter’s nap.”

The Richmond Wildlife Center also says the bear showing up in a more suburban part of town is not too peculiar. this is because of the rapid development along the 360 Corridor. Wild animals are being pushed in many directions looking for habitats.

Chesterfield police say the bear was tranquilized and then sent off with a bear biologist from the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Election Day 2023
Decision Virginia 2023
Charlottesville High School
Charlottesville High School classes canceled
Virginia State Police
Virginia State Police Investigating Incident at I-64 Rest Area
Fire on Afton Mountain. Image courtesy Kenneth Johnston.
Crews battle brush fire on Afton Mountain

Latest News

Colorado state lawmakers ban the residential use of neonicotinoids.
Charlottesville startup AgroSpheres receives $25 million investment
Augusta Health located in Fishersville, VA.
Augusta Health monitoring cancer medication shortage
Staunton-Augusta Health Department
Respiratory Tripledemic in Virginia
(FILE)
Albemarle County School Board asks for $220M