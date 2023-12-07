2nd free community fridge set up at Charlottesville store

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville has another free community refrigerator to offer food to those in need.

A new one is inside The Beautiful Idea on the Downtown Mall.

“We thought since we have a nice central location on the mall it would be a great opportunity to have a community fridge, and a little bit more accessible of a location to people who might be interested in taking advantage of it,” co-owner Joan Kovatch said.

The other fridge is located by the parking lot for Decipher Brewing, off Broadway Street.

Kovatch says the fridge is open for anyone to grab food or donate to the community.

