Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

2nd free community fridge set up at Charlottesville store

Nine trees expected to be removed from Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall
Nine trees expected to be removed from Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall
By Destini Harris
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 10:47 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville has another free community refrigerator to offer food to those in need.

A new one is inside The Beautiful Idea on the Downtown Mall.

“We thought since we have a nice central location on the mall it would be a great opportunity to have a community fridge, and a little bit more accessible of a location to people who might be interested in taking advantage of it,” co-owner Joan Kovatch said.

The other fridge is located by the parking lot for Decipher Brewing, off Broadway Street.

Kovatch says the fridge is open for anyone to grab food or donate to the community.

RELATED: Charlottesville’s Little Free Fridge helping feed people and their families

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Election Day 2023
Decision Virginia 2023
Charlottesville High School
Charlottesville High School classes canceled
Virginia State Police
Virginia State Police Investigating Incident at I-64 Rest Area
Fire on Afton Mountain. Image courtesy Kenneth Johnston.
Crews battle brush fire on Afton Mountain

Latest News

Scene of a fatal house fire on Browning Road in Orange County
Virginia State Police investigating fatal house fire in Orange County (12p)
Scene of a fatal house fire on Browning Road in Orange County
Virginia State Police investigating fatal house fire in Orange County
(FILE)
UVA achieved highest NCAA graduation success rate for student-athletes
A James Madison helmet rests on the sideline during a football game against South Alabama on...
Sources: JMU targeting Holy Cross’s Bob Chesney as next head coach