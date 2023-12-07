Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

11-year-old dies after sister shoots him while rabbit hunting, officials say

An 11-year-old Mississippi boy who suffered critical injuries after his sister shot him in the...
An 11-year-old Mississippi boy who suffered critical injuries after his sister shot him in the head while rabbit hunting has died.(Source: Gray News)
By WDAM Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 6:04 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM/Gray News) - An 11-year-old Mississippi boy who suffered life-threatening injuries from a hunting-related shooting incident has died.

Jones County Coroner Burl Hall confirmed the 11-year-old boy’s death Wednesday, WDAM reports.

According to a Monday press release, Jones County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Cody Pitts said the boy was shot in the head with a .22 caliber rifle by his 12-year-old sister while hunting rabbits. Deputies responded to the incident around 9:36 p.m. Saturday.

The siblings’ 19-year-old step-brother was with them at the time of the incident.

The 11-year-old sustained critical, life-threatening injuries and was taken to Forrest General Hospital for treatment, according to JCSD.

The names of the boy and his sister were not released by the sheriff’s department due to their ages.

The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks was notified of the incident and responded to the scene, as they are the primary agency investigating the incident. JCSD is also investigating it as a secondary agency.

Copyright 2023 WDAM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Election Day 2023
Decision Virginia 2023
Charlottesville High School
Charlottesville High School classes canceled
Virginia State Police
Virginia State Police Investigating Incident at I-64 Rest Area
Fire on Afton Mountain. Image courtesy Kenneth Johnston.
Crews battle brush fire on Afton Mountain

Latest News

Palestinians displaced by the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip set up a tent camp in...
Strikes on Gaza’s southern edge sow fear in one of the last areas to which people can flee
Doctors say all but one of babies are out of danger. (CNN)
Premature babies evacuated from Gaza 'doing well' over two weeks later
Newlyweds 35-year-old Kristen Huddleston and 42-year-old Jared Huddleston, who were both...
Newlyweds killed in wrong-way crash with alleged drunken driver
Police say the wrong-way driver, who was allegedly intoxicated, slammed into the couple's SUV,...
'A perfect match': Family remembers newlyweds killed in wrong-way crash
Families were falsely told their loved ones were cremated and received materials that were not...
Colorado funeral home owners in court over charges of improperly storing nearly 200 bodies