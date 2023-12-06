Warming ahead of stronger storm system

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a little rain and snow shower activity last night, expect a dry, cooler and brisk Wednesday.

Temperatures fall below freezing overnight. A more seasonable day for Thursday.

Becoming milder Friday and this weekend.

Tracking the progress of a stronger storm system arriving Sunday with widespread, soaking rainfall and gusty winds.

Cooler and drier to start next work and school week.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, a chilly breezy, highs in the 40s.

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy and colder. Lows in the 20s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Highs low to mid 50s. Lows upper 20s to lower 30s.

Friday: Partly sunny. Milder with highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the 30s.

Saturday: Partly sunny and milder. Highs lower 60s. Lows in the 40s.

Sunday: Rain arriving and breezy. Highs lower 60s. Lows in the 30s.

Monday: Cooler and breezy. Partly sunny sky with highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the 20s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs lower 50s.

