Warming ahead of stronger storm system

Briefly cooler before quick warm-up
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 9:21 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a little rain and snow shower activity last night, expect a dry, cooler and brisk Wednesday.

Temperatures fall below freezing overnight. A more seasonable day for Thursday.

Becoming milder Friday and this weekend.

Tracking the progress of a stronger storm system arriving Sunday with widespread, soaking rainfall and gusty winds.

Cooler and drier to start next work and school week.

Keep checking back here and to the NBC29 Storm Team Weather app for updates.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, a chilly breezy, highs in the 40s.

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy and colder. Lows in the 20s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Highs low to mid 50s. Lows upper 20s to lower 30s.

Friday: Partly sunny. Milder with highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the 30s.

Saturday: Partly sunny and milder. Highs lower 60s. Lows in the 40s.

Sunday: Rain arriving and breezy. Highs lower 60s. Lows in the 30s.

Monday: Cooler and breezy. Partly sunny sky with highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the 20s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs lower 50s.

