UVA Football hosts 2nd Annual Career Networking Fair

The University of Virginia Football Program hosted its second annual Career Networking Fair Wednesday, December 6.
By Keagan Hughes
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 4:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The event helps student-athletes meet potential employers in their chosen industry.

“This is incredibly, incredibly useful, especially for football players. We have such a strict and limited schedule where we don’t have the summers to get internships,” quarterback Jared Rayman said.

Head Coach Tony Elliot says this is a way to keep these players looking ahead: “We go and we recruit these young men, and we tell their families that, ‘Hey, we want to make sure you’re developed and life after football.’ So this is a great example of how we’re trying to prepare our guys for the next step,” he said.

The entire football roster showed up to speak with move than 60 companies.

“We have 41 fifth-or-sixth years that are actually interviewing,” Doug Dunkel with the Football Alumni Club said.

Forty-eight former footballs player were also on-hand, representing their companies.

Doug Dunkel was once a member of the team. He says having former players at Wednesday’s was vital.

“They’ve been in their shoes, and I think they could recognize the difficulties and the adversities that these players have that a normal student may not have,” he said.

Last year, the Career Networking Day found all players looking for a job full-time employment.

