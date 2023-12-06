UVA doctors: Explosive blasts may harm brain health

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Health experts say repeated blast exposures may harm the brain health of men and women in the military.

Doctors with the University of Virginia say a group of special warfare service members show increased brain inflammation and structural changes.

Blasts can come from exposure to things like weapons and explosives.

“I think the really important thing for service members to be aware of is that even small blasts, even-low level blast, if there’s exposure to enough of them over time, it can have adverse effects on the brain,” Doctor James Stone said Wednesday, December 6.

Functions affected include memory, motor skills, and regulating emotions.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.