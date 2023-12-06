Advertise With Us
Scattered Rain and Some Snow Showers Tonight. Chills Follow for the Mid-Week

Turning Milder by Friday
Rain and Some Snow Showers Tonight
By Eric Pritchett
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:39 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some scattered rain showers, and for some snow showers late tonight and early Wednesday morning. Rain amounts, generally under a tenth of an inch.

The Northern Blue Ridge Mountains are under a Winter Weather Advisory until 8 AM Wednesday. In these areas, an inch or two of wet snow possible for elevations greater than 2,500 feet. Father south long the Blue Ridge and parts of the Valley, some light snow showers very early Wednesday, but little if any accumulation expected.

Clearing and chilly for Wednesday. Highs in the 40s, but gusty northelry winds will make for wind chillls in the 20s and 30s and times. Temperatures will start to rebound to milder levels for the late week into the start of the weekend. Currently, a stronger storm system expected to bring widespread rain for Sunday.

Keep checking back here and to the NBC29 Storm Team Weather app for updates.

Tonight: Scattered rain and or snow showers. Lows in the 30s.

Wednesday: Turning Partly sunny. Chilly and breezy. Highs in the 40s. Lows in the 20s.

Thursday: Partly sunny and chilly. Highs upper 40s to lower 50s. Lows upper 20s to lower 30s.

Friday: Partly sunny and mild. Highs 55 to 60. Lows in the low to mid 30s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, milder. Highs lower 60s. Lows in the upper 40s to around 50.

Sunday: Rain likely. Breezy and mild. Highs low to mid 60s. Lows upper 30s.

Monday: Mostly sunny, briisk and chilly. Highs upper 40s to near 50. Lows upper 20s to low 30s.

Tuesday: Mostlly sunny. highs low 50s.

