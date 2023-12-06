Advertise With Us
More than 100 Henley Middle School students out sick

Albemarle County Public School bus (FILE)
By Keagan Hughes
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 3:29 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Henley Middle School in Albemarle County is seeing an increase in student absences due to illness.

110 students were out Wednesday, December 6.

Albemarle County Public School is asking parents to keep their children home if they aren’t feeling well and to get their student a flu shot.

ACPS says it does send students hom if they are sick.

“We don’t know what kind of illness but we do know that they’re calling in. They’re reporting [symptoms of fever, cough, and some vomiting,]” School Health Services Coodinator Eileen Gomez said.

The school system does have a disinfecting device, but that won’t stop respiratory illnessnes.

All of Albemarle County Schools have high attendance rates right now.

