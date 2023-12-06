McKneely leads ‘Hoos to 77-47 win over NC Central

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia sophomore Isaac McKneely made six 3-pointers and finished with a career-high 22 points for second straight game leading Virginia to a 77-47 win over North Carolina Central Tuesday night at John Paul Jones Arena.

McKneely made the first four 3-pointers he attempted. His four threes came in the first three and a half minutes of the game and gave Virginia an early eight point lead.

Virginia led by 24 at halftime. Virginia finished the game getting 36 points off its bench and 22 fast break points.

“Some guys have a green light if it’s a rhythm push transition three. Some guys have a yellow light and some guys have a red light which means don’t shoot it,” said UVA coach Tony Bennett after the game. “Any way we can get points, we don’t pound it inside. We don’t have post guys who go to work. We use more cuts into the post. I thought Leon had a nice game he was aggressive.”

Leon Bond had 14 points off the bench. Freshman Elijah Gertrude had a career-high 13 points, also off the bench.

VIrginia improves to 8-1 and 6-0 at home this season. The ‘Hoos are off for 11 days for final exams. Virginia’s next game is Saturday, December 16th against Northeastern.

Here are some other notes sent in a University of Virginia media release:

Team Notes

• Virginia (8-1) has a four-game win streak

• UVA is 7-1 in non-conference action and 6-0 at JPJ overall

• UVA is 96-10 at home in non-league play under Tony Bennett

• UVA used a 17-3 run to gain a 33-13 lead

• UVA had a season-low five turnovers

• UVA had 24 assists on 32 made field goals

• UVA had a season-high 22 fast break points

• UVA shot 58.6 percent (17 of 29) en route to a 41-17 halftime lead

• UVA is 112-2, including a 3-0 mark in 2023-24, when limiting foes to fewer then 50 points during the Bennett era

• Bennett-coached teams are 137-3 when holding opponents to fewer than 50 points (25-1 in 3 years at Washington State

• Virginia is 162-11 all-time when scoring 70 or more points under Bennett

• UVA is 5-0 when scoring 70 or more points in 2023-24

Series Notes

• UVA 2-0 all-time against North Carolina Central

• UVA is 22-0 all-time vs. Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference opponents

Player Notes

• Double Figure Scorers: Isaac McKneely (22), Leon Bond III (14), Elijah Gertrude (13)

• McKneely scored UVA’s first 12 points on 4 of 4 3-pointers

• McKneely matched a career high with 22 points

• McKneely reached double figures for the 12th time

• McKneely has made 2+ 3-pointers in seven games

• McKneely is 12 of 16 from 3-point range over the past two games

• Bond reached double figures for the third time

• Bond added a career-best two blocked shots and tied a career high with nine rebounds

• Elijah Gertrude reached double figures for the first time

• Reece Beekman had a game-high four steals

• Dante Harris missed his third straight game with an ankle injury

McKneely matched career highs he set this past weekend in a game at Syracuse when he made six 3-pointers and scored 22 points.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.