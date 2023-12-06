Greene County mother commemorates son lost to fentanyl overdose

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Tonya Shifflett lost her son Austin to a fentanyl overdose in 2021 and is commemorating him and others in Greene County.

“Just to save one person’s life, if we could just save one and that parent of family doesn’t have to go through what we’ve went through,” Shifflett said.

She says nothing compares to what she felt the day she found out her son was gone forever.

“It’s the worst pain ever. It’s just a horrible feeling and I don’t wish it on anybody,” Shifflett said, “The people out here that sell fentanyl and stuff. They got to realize what they’re doing to people and what they’re doing to the families.”

Shifflett is remembering her son with a memorial tree at the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.

People can come and write a message to anyone in their life who was lost to drugs.

Those messages are then used as ornaments.

“It’s a memory to the people that we’ve lost and also to show support for the people are still struggling. Hopefully we can change some lives,” Investigator with Green County Sheriff’s Office Michael Cooper said.

Cooper found the man responsible for selling fentanyl to Shifflett’s son.

“Any life that’s lost is tragic and it affects multiple people directly, the family and everyone around them. This is an opportunity for us to share his story and to share everybody else that has been affected,” Cooper said.

Shifflett knows this won’t bring Austin back, but she feels it’s the right thing to do.

“I think this makes me feel like Austin’s still here and that’s just what pushes me I think,” Shifflett said.

She hopes this tree serves as a symbol of hope for those who are struggling.

“My son had a disease, and he didn’t get a chance to get help. He could have maybe gotten that chance he might be where I’m at today. That’s just how I look at,” Shifflett said.

