Colder today, warmer late week

Showers moving out, soaking rain by Sunday
nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 5:26 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Rain and snow showers are moving out. We’ll see clearing skies and gusty wind today. Wind chills are expected to be in the 20s. Gradually temperatures will warm into the 50s Thursday, and 60s by Friday. Meanwhile, a developing storm will bring soaking rain to the region by Sunday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Clearing & breezy, High: mid 40s

Tonight: Cuddle Alert, mostly clear & cold, Low: upper 20s

Thursday: Partly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: around 60...Low: mid 30s

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: mid 40s

Sunday: Soaking rain, High: low 60s...Low: upper 30s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: around 30

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s

