Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Annual ceremony brings joy in a time of grief for some Henrico families

Pictures of those lost play on a projector while families bond over a pain no one ever wants to feel.
By Jennifer Blake
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 11:15 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Every December, the county and community come together to honor and remember every person in Henrico County who has been murdered, killed in a car crash, or died in a drug overdose.

“To know that a lot of parents are going through the same thing we’re going through, it’s a big help,” said Francine Washington, one mother who lost her son in 1996 and a granddaughter in September of this year.

Pictures of those lost play on a projector while families bond over a pain no one ever wants to feel.

“Grief is a terrible thing, especially when you lose a child,” Washington said.

At least two dozen more families are grieving.

According to the county’s commonwealth’s attorney, there have been 24 homicides, 29 traffic deaths and 59 overdoses in Henrico County in 2023.

“24 way too many, way too many, one’s too many, but you’re not alone,” said another mother, Rosanne Fletcher, who lost her daughter in 2021.

Fletcher also spoke to the crowd at the ceremony, encouraging them to keep living for their loved one who isn’t able to.

“You are stronger than you know,” she said. “You have to move forward.”

Every family member had the chance to take a heart-shaped ornament, say their loved one’s name on the microphone then tie that ornament on a lit-up tree at the Henrico government center.

“The public will be able to have an opportunity to sit and reflect and see the families that have been impacted and to make sure that their loved ones are constantly remembered,” said Henrico County Commonwealth’s Attorney Shannon Taylor.

Francine Washington shared with 12 On Your Side how she and her husband make it through each day without their babies.

“One day at a time, that’s how you do it, one day at a time,” she said.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police
Virginia State Police Investigating Incident at I-64 Rest Area
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Election Day 2023
Decision Virginia 2023
Charlottesville High School
Charlottesville High School classes canceled
Fire on Afton Mountain. Image courtesy Kenneth Johnston.
Crews battle brush fire on Afton Mountain

Latest News

"Brain injury happens many different ways: car crashes, falls, strokes. We have almost 15,000...
90 bike helmets donated in the Shenandoah Valley to prevent brain injury
Halina Zimm survived the Holocaust, has lived in Richmond for more than seven decades and...
Holocaust survivor in Richmond shares story of survival, hope ahead of Hanukkah
A metal detector inside a Henrico High School
Metal detectors to be installed in all RPS middle schools
Village to Village has been collecting donations of winter clothes and other items for 95...
Village to Village holds annual Refugee Christmas Collection