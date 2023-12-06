Annual ceremony brings joy in a time of grief for some Henrico families

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Every December, the county and community come together to honor and remember every person in Henrico County who has been murdered, killed in a car crash, or died in a drug overdose.

“To know that a lot of parents are going through the same thing we’re going through, it’s a big help,” said Francine Washington, one mother who lost her son in 1996 and a granddaughter in September of this year.

Pictures of those lost play on a projector while families bond over a pain no one ever wants to feel.

“Grief is a terrible thing, especially when you lose a child,” Washington said.

At least two dozen more families are grieving.

According to the county’s commonwealth’s attorney, there have been 24 homicides, 29 traffic deaths and 59 overdoses in Henrico County in 2023.

“24 way too many, way too many, one’s too many, but you’re not alone,” said another mother, Rosanne Fletcher, who lost her daughter in 2021.

Fletcher also spoke to the crowd at the ceremony, encouraging them to keep living for their loved one who isn’t able to.

“You are stronger than you know,” she said. “You have to move forward.”

Every family member had the chance to take a heart-shaped ornament, say their loved one’s name on the microphone then tie that ornament on a lit-up tree at the Henrico government center.

“The public will be able to have an opportunity to sit and reflect and see the families that have been impacted and to make sure that their loved ones are constantly remembered,” said Henrico County Commonwealth’s Attorney Shannon Taylor.

Francine Washington shared with 12 On Your Side how she and her husband make it through each day without their babies.

“One day at a time, that’s how you do it, one day at a time,” she said.

