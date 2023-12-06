Albemarle County School Board asks for $220M

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County School Board is asking county supervisors for more than $220,000,000 for its its five-year capital improvement plan.

That money would go towards several projects the school board has.

Some of those projects include adding new elementary schools in both the northern and southern ends of the county.

“Both buildings, once the new one is built will have additional capacity to address long-term growth, as well as playgrounds, parking and parking drop off,” Maya Kumazawa with Albemarle County Public Schools said.

In February of 2024 the County Executive will present the recommended budget to the Board of Supervisors.

Multiple work sessions will soon follow.

