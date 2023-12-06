Albemarle County Public Schools bracing for possible budget cuts

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - As schools prepare budgets for the next fiscal year, state budgeting plans are causing some concerns.

Less money in school budgets could lead to fewer teachers or larger class sizes, and other negative effects.

“Eighty-six percent of our total budget is salaries/benefits, and that very little to cut in that remaining 14% wedge,” Albemarle County School Board Vice Chair Kate Acuff said Wednesday, December 6. “State funding, in one form or the other, comprises about 27% of our total budget.”

The Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission recently shared a study showing state funding on a national level.

“Not only is Virginia in the bottom half, but it’s not even in the top half of the bottom half of states in terms of per-student funding,” Acuff said.

Acuff says, at this point, nothing is certain when it comes to making cuts.

“The fastest way to make up a budget deficit or revenue gap is to cut staff, which means make bigger class sizes,” the vice chair said.

Increased funding, Acuff says, can go a long way: “We could increase both the salaries of our teachers and be able to retain them and continuity of teaching is as a real benefit for our students.”

Albemarle County Public Schools will meet with state representatives on December 18 to talk about funding.

Governor Glenn Youngkin (R) will issue a proposed state budget Dec. 20 for the next fiscal year.

