Albemarle County Fire Marshal's Office lifts burn ban

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The burn ban for Albemarle County is being lifted.

Albemarle County Fire Rescue announced Wednesday, December 6, that this decision came after a thorough assessment showed a reduced fire risk for the area.

Some of the considerations were:

The Department of Forestry rates the fire danger in the Charlottesville/Albemarle area at 1 out of 5, with 5 being the highest risk.

The Keetch-Byram Drought Index (KBDI) is at 12 - on a scale where 0 indicates complete ground saturation and 800 represents desert-like conditions.

Recent rainfall has effectively dampened the ground and foliage. While these rains haven’t completely alleviated the long-term drought conditions mainly in the county’s western portion, it’s important to note that the lingering drought is just one component, not the main driver, of fire danger.

The ban had been in place since November 17.

ACFR says effective immediately, residents may resume open air burning activities. It encourage the entire community to remain fire-aware and practice safe burning practices.

