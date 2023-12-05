Advertise With Us
Village to Village holds annual Refugee Christmas Collection

By Colby Johnson
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:10 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg non-profit Village to Village is in the midst of its annual Refugee Christmas Collection and is putting together welcome packages for refugee families.

“We collect items for every family that has come in over the last year starting last December. We just make sure they have warm coats, hats, gloves, and scarves for every family member, we give the kids toys, the families games, and baked items,” said Village to Village Director Heidi Dove.

Village to Village has been collecting donations of winter clothes and other items for 95 refugee families that have been resettled in the area over the last year. The organization has collected over 400 winter coats for the families.

“We just have a huge volunteer base that collects items for us. We have a lot of community members that don’t necessarily volunteer with us but they always bring items this time of year,” said Dove.

Village to Village volunteers will begin packing and delivering boxes to refugee families on Wednesday.

“A lot of our families come in over the spring and the summer so they are not getting the coats and hats and things. At this point a lot of them are still getting their feet wet and trying to get jobs and things so just like to give them the coats and hats and things,” said Dove.

Dove said that bringing the families winter clothing is especially important this time of year.

“A lot of these families are from warm countries so this is not something they’re used to and so just to be able to give them that gives them a step up a little bit. With the games and things it’s really just a second opportunity for our community to welcome them,” she said. “A lot of times families are invited in for tea, even if they can’t speak the language Google Translate is a great option, so our families love getting connected.”

Village to Village will also be collecting bed sheets, linens, and hygiene items for newly moved-in refugees on Tuesday, Dec 12 from 3 to 6 p.m. at its office in the Dove’s Camper sales parking lot.

Anyone interested in donating to or getting involved with Village to Village can do so here.

