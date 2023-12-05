VDOT: Free Union Road closed for pipe repairs in Albemarle

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Crews with the Virginia Department of Transportation are making emergency repairs to a pipe on Route 601 (Free Union Road).

VDOT announced Tuesday, December 5, that crews are closing Free Union Rd. between Route 810 (Boonesville Road) and Route 671 (Davis Shop Road) this afternoon.

Drivers in the area should use Route 664 (Markwood Road) to travel around the work area.

Visit 511Virginia.org for the latest road conditions before traveling.

