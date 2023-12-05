Advertise With Us
University of Virginia Hospital Auxiliary hosts 40th annual Lights of Love

UVA Health
UVA Health
By Keagan Hughes
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia Hospital Auxiliary hosted its 40th annual Lights of Love Tree Lighting Tuesday, December 5.

The fundraiser raises money to benefit patients and their families while they say at the hospital.

From carols to dogs dressed as reindeer, the Lights of Love Tree Lighting was there to lift spirits in a place you normally don’t want to be.

“You don’t think about the fact that these kids spend a lot of their lives at the hospital and the hospital becomes a second home for them,” President of the UVA Hospital Auxiliary Debbie LaFond said.

14-year-old Kahmari Riedl was once a patient at UVA but has been able to stay out of the hospital for a year.

He was back to light the tree.

“Feels really great just to be back with everybody else again and not sitting in a hospital bed or waiting to be released,” Riedl said.

This annual fundraiser allows for the UVA Hospital Auxiliary to continue its programs like therapy dogs and music therapy.

Charlottesville High School Choir sang carols for everyone to hear.

“If we can just help folks forget about that for just a moment, especially families who are waiting for their loved ones to get a report or finish up a procedure,” CHS Choir Director Will Cooke said.

“You saw how many people were sitting in the lobby, there were people stopping at the doors so that they could listen to the choir. I think i lifts everybody to be able to participate,” LaFond said.

