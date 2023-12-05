Tracking a passing rain and snow shower

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Clouds increase on this Tuesday as a clipper type storm system arrives tonight.

It’s a fast-moving weather maker that will only provide our region with a few sprinkles, light rain shower and a snow shower for the higher elevations overnight into the start of Wednesday. There could be a light, slushy accumulation on especially grassy and elevated surfaces over the higher elevations on the Blue Ridge Mountains. Most of the accumulation will be over the western facing slopes of the Allegheny Mountains.

Clearing and cooler Wednesday into Thursday.

A quick warm-up late week ahead of a wet weather system.

Tuesday: Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs upper 40s to lower 50s.

Tuesday night: A few rain showers developing. Some wet snow over the higher elevations overnight. Lows in the 30s.

Wednesday: Drying and clearing. Highs in the 40s. Lows in the frosty 20s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Highs upper 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Friday: Partly sunny and pleasant. Highs near 60 degrees. Lows in the 30s.

Saturday: Milder and partly sunny. Highs lower 60s. Lows in the 40s.

Sunday: Rain likely. Highs upper 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the 30s.

Monday: Cooler and mostly sunny. Highs upper 40s to lower 50s.

