Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Tracking a passing rain and snow shower

Late week warming ahead of next storm
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 9:37 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Clouds increase on this Tuesday as a clipper type storm system arrives tonight.

It’s a fast-moving weather maker that will only provide our region with a few sprinkles, light rain shower and a snow shower for the higher elevations overnight into the start of Wednesday. There could be a light, slushy accumulation on especially grassy and elevated surfaces over the higher elevations on the Blue Ridge Mountains. Most of the accumulation will be over the western facing slopes of the Allegheny Mountains.

Clearing and cooler Wednesday into Thursday.

A quick warm-up late week ahead of a wet weather system.

Keep checking back here and to the NBC29 Storm Team Weather app for more updates.

Tuesday: Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs upper 40s to lower 50s.

Tuesday night: A few rain showers developing. Some wet snow over the higher elevations overnight. Lows in the 30s.

Wednesday: Drying and clearing. Highs in the 40s. Lows in the frosty 20s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Highs upper 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Friday: Partly sunny and pleasant. Highs near 60 degrees. Lows in the 30s.

Saturday: Milder and partly sunny. Highs lower 60s. Lows in the 40s.

Sunday: Rain likely. Highs upper 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the 30s.

Monday: Cooler and mostly sunny. Highs upper 40s to lower 50s.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police
Virginia State Police Investigating Incident at I-64 Rest Area
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Election Day 2023
Decision Virginia 2023
Charlottesville High School
Charlottesville High School classes canceled
Fire on Afton Mountain. Image courtesy Kenneth Johnston.
Crews battle brush fire on Afton Mountain

Latest News

Clipper storm will bring rain and snow showers
nbc29 weather at sunrise
nbc29 weather at sunrise
Rain and or Snow Showers Late Tuesday Early Wednesday
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
Some Rain and or Snow Showers Tuesday Night - Early Wednesday