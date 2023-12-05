Some Rain and or Snow Showers Tuesday Night - Early Wednesday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - While dry during the day Tuesday, clouds thicken, ahead of a quick moving system. This will bring some rain and for some, snow showers Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning. Most will just see some light rain showers. Along with Blue Ridge and parts of the Valley, some light snow showers possible very early Wednesday. Little if any accumulation expected.

Clearing and chilly for Wednesday. Temperatures will start to rebound to milder levels for the late week into the start of the weekend. Currently, a stronger storm system expected to bring widespread rain for Sunday.

Tonight: Mostly clear and cold. Lows upper 20s to low 30s.

Tuesday: Turning cloudy, cool. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Tuesday night: Scattered rain and or snow showers. Lows in the 30s.

Wednesday: Turning Partly sunny. Chilly. Highs in the 40s. Lows in the 20s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and chilly. Highs upper 40s to lower 50s. Lows upper 20s to lower 30s.

Friday: Partly sunny and mild. Highs 55 to 60. Lows in the low to mid 30s.

Saturday: Sun and clouds, milder. Highs upper 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the upper 40s to around 50.

Sunday: Rain likely. Highs upper 50s to near 60. Lows upper 30s.

Monday: Mostly sunny and cool. Highs near 50.

