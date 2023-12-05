Scottsville Road and Red Hill Road construction

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A temporary three-way signal is in place at the intersection of Scottsville Road and Red Hill Road.

VDOT crews are working on a bridge rehabilitation project over the North Fork Hardware River.

They are widening the bridge’s foundation, adding steel beams, and replacing the concrete deck.

During construction, Red Hill Road will be reduced to one lane.

