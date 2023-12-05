Advertise With Us
Scottsville Road and Red Hill Road construction

(FILE)
(FILE)(Live 5/File)
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 3:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A temporary three-way signal is in place at the intersection of Scottsville Road and Red Hill Road.

VDOT crews are working on a bridge rehabilitation project over the North Fork Hardware River.

They are widening the bridge’s foundation, adding steel beams, and replacing the concrete deck.

During construction, Red Hill Road will be reduced to one lane.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

