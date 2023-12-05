‘People get scared to come here’: Business owner blames struggles on Belmont Bridge work

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A business in downtown Charlottesville says it is struggling financially due to the ongoing Belmont Bridge work.

Barbie Brannock, the owner of Barbie’s Burrito Barn, says construction is causing limited access for customers. She says the city is not working with her to accommodate.

“They have not reached out at all. You know, it’s been trying, and I just try to keep on keeping on,” Brannock said Tuesday, December 5. “This has been going on two-and-a-half years.”

Brannock’s restaurant sits right below and to the side of the bridge.

“Lots of people get scared to come here, because they don’t know how to get here anymore because this road is gone, and it’s going to stay gone,” she said. “I do have regular customers that come all the time, and it’s just, I can’t close. I can’t I invested a lot into this.”

Bannock says the city tells her construction is expected to last into next spring. Until then, she expects to keep losing sleep over the situation.

