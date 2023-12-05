Advertise With Us
Gordon Avenue Library offering drive-up window service

Drive-up window at the Gordon Avenue Library
Drive-up window at the Gordon Avenue Library(WVIR)
By Amaya Mitchell
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 12:48 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - You now have a new quick and easy way to get your books at the Gordon Avenue Library.

The library opened a drive-up window. The entrance starts on Ackley Lane, and people can pick up books on-hold or drop off books at the window.

If you want to pay a fine, you can do that, too, just make sure you have exact change or a check.

“It is intended to help people in a hurry, or who have their kids or their dog in the car, and just want to drive through and get things that they placed on hold, or for people with limited mobility for whom it’s difficult to park and come into the library. So everyone’s welcome to use it,” Branch Manager Camille Thompson said.

This is the second Jefferson-Madison Regional Library location to have a drive-up window.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

