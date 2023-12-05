Clipper storm will bring rain and snow showers

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Our work and school day is getting off to a cold start. We’ll see early sunshine before clouds begin to increase. Temperatures will be closer to seasonal levels this afternoon. Meanwhile, we are tracking a fast fast moving storm that will bring light rain and snow showers late tonight into early Wednesday. Temperatures will trend cooler through Thursday. Conditions will warm back into the 60s Friday into the weekend. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Increasing clouds & seasonal, High: low 50s

Tonight: Cloudy, w/ light rain & snow showers, Low: mid 30s

Wednesday: Early light rain & snow showers, breezy & chilly, High: mid 40s...Low: upper 20s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 40s...Low: low 30s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: around 60...Low: mid 30s

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: mid 40s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: low 60s...Low: mid 30s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: around 30

