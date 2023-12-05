Charlottesville City Council defers two big rezoning projects near UVA

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Monday night, city council voted to defer two projects that would bring lots of student housing near the University of Virginia.

The first project is located at the intersection of Stadium Road and Jefferson Park Avenue.

The proposal is to build “The VERVE,” a 12-story, 1,500-unit apartment building.

Many neighbors worried how that many more people would impact the area.

“Dropping 1500 students from the proposed location of the VERVE project will create additional infrastructure challenges to an already challenged part of the city,” Jennifer King said.

“It is already very congested with traffic including cars, buses, scooters, bicycles and skateboards,” Bonnie Riley said. “Adding 400 cars and 1500 bodies to this intersection makes no sense.”

The second project is located at 2117 Ivy Road, where a Truist Bank now stands. It is another proposal for student housing, this time, ten stories.

It was also met with concerns from neighbors.

“Luxury student housing is not what needs to go at this spot,” Lewis Mountain Neighborhood resident Hillary Murray said.

“The building backs up to railroad stocks and a bridge so there’s no opportunity to widen the road or to or to think of ways to keep people safe there,” Anna Ascunes said, who also lives in the Lewis Mountain Neighborhood.

But not everyone was against the projects.

Matthew Gillikin, co-chiar of Livable Cville, said that there are potential benefits of more housing and extra funding that trickles down to everyone.

“We would get housing for students, we get housing for families and surrounding low density neighborhoods, and we will get a bunch of designated affordable housing,” Gillikin said. “It’s a win-win-win.”

After a lengthy meeting, council ultimately decided that neither project was ready for a definitive yes or no, yet.

“I’m not sure we are there yet,” Councilor Michael Payne said.

