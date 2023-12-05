Advertise With Us
Charlottesville-area stores working to get holiday orders mailed out

By Anahita Jafary
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 2:44 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - While some wait until the last minute to do their holiday shopping, thinking ahead can go a long way.

“We have probably 125 packages going out today alone,” Virginia Shop owner Tiffany Smith said Tuesday, December 5. “We’ve got a busy staff at our warehouse working as fast as we can to get gift baskets shipped nationwide.”

“We’re going to get it out the door as quickly as we can, but once it’s in the hands of the shipper, it’s up to them and they have delays sometimes,” Shenanigans Toy Store owner Amanda Stevens said. “We can usually turn and get them out the door same day, or next day. Then it’s in the hands of the shippers, and that’s where it gets a little dicey sometimes.”

Smith recommends getting orders in before December 15.

