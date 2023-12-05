Burn bans lifted in Harrisonburg, Waynesboro, and Rockingham County

SHENANDOAH VALLEY, Va. (WHSV) - The burn bans for the City of Harrisonburg, the City of Waynesboro, and Rockingham County have officially been lifted and canceled. Officials for each locality met and agreed on this decision.

Rockingham County Fire and Rescue said one of the reasons for lifting the burn ban is to help get rid of agricultural debris in the area.

“We decided to go ahead and lift the ban at this time and try to let people do some safe burning in the areas that they need to do — especially in agricultural land or clean up the fields and trying to get rid of materials and get ready for the springtime,” Rockingham County Fire and Rescue Chief Jeremy Holloway said.

Even with this decision, Chief Holloway said that someone has to be present with any outdoor fire at all times, whether the burn is recreational or not.

Fire officials stressed that city and county residents still need to be careful igniting any fires.

“If you do have an outside recreational fire, please have that garden hose available so you can extinguish the fire. Be mindful of wind conditions, and things like that. Look at the forecast if you are going to have winds at 5 to 10 mph with gusts, make sure you don’t do outdoor burning,” Chief Holloway said.

Permits are still required for outdoor burning. Chief Holloway says they are free and can be picked up during office hours.

The City of Waynesboro rescinded its burn ban due to recent precipitation over the past two weeks. Waynesboro’s fire department does remind our citizens that open burning is regulated within the jurisdictional limits and all citizens are asked to review the regulations before conducting any open burning.

City regulations for Waynesboro stated that cooking fires, charcoal grills, and the intended use of portable outdoor fireplaces do not require a permit. Officials clarified that other open burning does require a permit issued by the City of Waynesboro Fire Department.

The burning of leaves, yard waste, construction debris, and domestic refuse is NOT permitted within the City of Waynesboro at any time.

A violation of the open burning regulations can result in the issuance of a “Notice of Violation” or, for repeated offenses, a “Summons” can be issued.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.