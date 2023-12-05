Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Augusta Health takes over campus farm

By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 11:51 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The farm at Augusta Health has been providing healthy fruits and vegetables for seven years.

A partnership between Augusta Health and Allegheny Mountain Institute (AMI) created the farm from the ground up.

In Jan 2024, Augusta Health will assume sole management of the farm.

“Through the farm, we average about 30,000 pounds of produce on an annual basis,” Krystal Moyers, administrative director for community outreach and sponsorships at Augusta Health said.

The campus farm grows fresh produce for the Augusta Health campus and community members in need.

Its goals are nutrition education and food insecurity.

“Over the last several years we really have been able to provide nutrient-dense food to individuals in our community that are not able to access those foods on their own,” Moyers said. “As well as education about the value of eating nutrient-dense food as well as things like how to prepare those foods in a healthful way but also how to store them in the refrigerator and how to prep them in a way that is tasty and delicious.”

She said the new phase of the farm at Augusta Health will focus on the core concept of the project, ‘healthy soil equals healthy plants equals healthy people.’

“As an independent community-based health care system,” Moyers said. “Our mission is around improving the health of the community that really starts here ... if we truly want to make a difference, an impact on the community that we should focus on that critical aspect of food going into our bodies.”

August Health said it hopes to be a national model for community-based healthcare with its campus farm.

“We like to introduce people to kohlrabi or maybe a variety of tomatoes that they haven’t tried before and we like to showcase those in some of our community programming or at the farmstand that’s on our campus or through that farm share that we offer,” Moyers said.

Augusta Health is one of the only hospitals in Virginia with a farm.

Moyers said they will continue community partnerships for the farm in this new phase.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police
Virginia State Police Investigating Incident at I-64 Rest Area
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Election Day 2023
Decision Virginia 2023
Charlottesville High School
Charlottesville High School classes canceled
Fire on Afton Mountain. Image courtesy Kenneth Johnston.
Crews battle brush fire on Afton Mountain

Latest News

Proposed location of the VERVE Charlottesville
Charlottesville City Council defers two big rezoning projects near UVA
Fire officials stressed that city and county residents still need to be careful igniting any...
Burn bans lifted in Harrisonburg, Waynesboro, and Rockingham County
The story of The Nutcracker is loosely based on the E.T.A. Hoffmann fantasy story The...
Nutcracker Ballet returns to Bridgewater
A new traffic shift is coming to the Woodrow Wilson Parkway near Staunton following the...
Traffic shift coming to Route 262 in Augusta County