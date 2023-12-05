Advertise With Us
Angel Tree donations bring Christmas cheer to more than 800 local children

By Keagan Hughes
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Salvation Army is asking people to adopt angels for its annual Angel Tree program.

More than 800 children in the community will receive gifts and toys from donations on Tuesday, December 19.

You can pick up a Christmas list from the Dairy Market, Walmart, and North Fork Business Park.

The Salvation Army says Wednesday, December 5 is the deadline, but will accept donations as late as Friday, December 15.

“You purchase items that are suggested that are on the tag for that child. It’ll have the child’s name and age, then then you honestly wake up on Christmas morning knowing that you have invested in another family in our community,” Captain Mark Van Meter said.

The Salvation Army also depends on donations from red kettles to help the community.

It’s hoping to raise more than $110,000 by the end of the year.

