Victims of Harrisonburg drive-by shooting speak out

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Isaac and Cat Goode experienced the unexpected on their way home from date night on December 1st after a gunshot was fired at their car. The couple says they were turning on Old Furnace Road when a car crossed the double yellow line and began shooting.

The Goodes are still processing a moment they said was very unsettling.

“We didn’t know what to think at the time,” said Isaac Goode, “We just heard a loud bang and we thought it could’ve been a gunshot, but we weren’t sure. Right now I think we’re we’re both still coming down from the high of it all.”

The victims reported the incident to the Harrisonburg Police immediately. Lieutenant Chris Monahan confirmed that Harrisonburg Police Department’s major crime unit is actively investigating the incident.

“I think HPD is working as hard as they can to get this solved,” said Cat Goode, “We have had multiple phone calls on Saturday from folks at the police station, actively letting us know that they’re working on it.”

The Goodes say they did not expect the shooting to happen while going home, especially in the Friendly City.

“We hope that it does not, but we’re trying to get the word out to be on the lookout for these things,” said Isaac Goode, “Because. God forbid, if we had someone in our backseat, it would be a totally different story.

Surveillance video determined the incident occurred at 10:52 on Friday night.

“As tragic as it was, I 100 percent believe that God was with us that night,” said Cat Goode, “He spared us and we still have thankful hearts for that, because if I lost my husband, I can’t even imagine,” Cat Goode said.

The Goodes have done everything they can but say it’s up to the professionals to handle the situation. HPD believes that the shooting was a random act and the public is at no additional risk related to the incident. Officers encourage anyone with information to inform authorities.

