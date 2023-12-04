Advertise With Us
Traffic changes around Belmont Bridge as construction progresses

Belmont Bridge Project
Belmont Bridge Project
By Destini Harris
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 4:07 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - If you travel on or around Belmont Bridge in Downtown Charlottesville, be aware.

A number of traffic changes are happening the week of December 4.

“What you should see in the new couple of weeks, as they’re working on 9th and Avon, we’re going to start moving traffic lane, to and fro with barrels very clearly delineated,” Belmont Bridge Project Manager Jeanette Janiczek said.

Charlottesville says the intersections of 9th Street and Avon as well as Garret Street and Levy Avenue have temporary lane closures.

“That’s going to allow the crews to continue to finish up the bike lanes and other side of the eastern sidewalk of 9th and Avon. Pedestrians will be moved to the completed western side. You’re going to see a lot of activity very shortly. They’re continuing to press to complete the project,” Janiczek said,

As the new pedestrian plaza is built, the city says Water Street will only keep one lane open as it has been.

Old Avon, between Garrett and East South Street is closed.

“They’re working from Monticello going down Old Avon heading west and going towards the pedestrian plaza,” Janiczek said.

Charlottesville is expecting to have most of the major activities completed by the end of January 2024.

