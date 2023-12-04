Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Tracking clipper system

Brief rain and snow showers
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 9:46 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Today will be cooler than yesterday with mid to high levels clouds. Tracking a fast-moving storm system arriving soon.

A few light rain and snow showers will be possible Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Moisture is limited, however. This system will usher in chillier temperatures mid-week.

Becoming milder late week and for the weekend ahead. A stronger system will move in on Sunday with rain being likely.

Keep checking back here and to the NBC29 Storm Team Weather app for updates.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the 30s.

Wednesday: A chance for a passing rain and snow shower in the morning. Clearing in the afternoon. Highs in the cooler 40s. Lows in the frosty 20s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Highs upper 40s to lower 40s. Lows upper 20s to lower 30s.

Friday: Partly sunny. Highs 55 to 60 degrees. Lows in the 30s.

Saturday: Milder under a partly sunny sky. Highs upper 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the 40s.

Sunday: Rain showers. Highs near 60 degrees.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police
Virginia State Police Investigating Incident at I-64 Rest Area
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Election Day 2023
Decision Virginia 2023
Charlottesville High School
Charlottesville High School classes canceled
Fire on Afton Mountain. Image courtesy Kenneth Johnston.
Crews battle brush fire on Afton Mountain

Latest News

Fast moving storm will bring rain and snow showers
nbc29 weather at sunrise
nbc29 weather at sunrise
Cooler Week Ahead
Rain exits Sunday morning
Trending drier and cooler