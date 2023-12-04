Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Timberville Winter Festival finds steady success in third year

Town of Timberville officials say the event helps wrap up the year and boosts the local economy.
Town of Timberville officials say the event helps wrap up the year and boosts the local economy.(WHSV)
By Cora Dickey
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 10:29 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TIMBERVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - The biggest event of the year has come and gone in Timberville. Those involved say the town’s third annual Winter Festival was a success.

American Legion Park was packed with 40 vendors, food trucks, Santa Claus and the Grinch with shoppers supporting their community business.

Town of Timberville officials said the event helps wrap up the year and boosts the local economy.

“It’s very hard to measure the impact that it has on Timberville’s economy. We know that it brings a lot of people into town” said town manager Austin Garber, “We know the vendors did well yesterday based on our discussions with them, and better than what they did last year — a lot of them have told us.”

Garber said permanent businesses usually get more traffic, as people come in to shop and visit. The event included a musical performance from Spencer Hatcher, a petting zoo and volunteers from the Ruritan Club, who helped with parking and traffic.

He finds that participation from everyone makes the Timberville Winter Festival great every year.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police
Virginia State Police Investigating Incident at I-64 Rest Area
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Election Day 2023
Decision Virginia 2023
Charlottesville High School
Charlottesville High School classes canceled
Fire on Afton Mountain. Image courtesy Kenneth Johnston.
Crews battle brush fire on Afton Mountain

Latest News

DMV in Albemarle County
Charlottesville-area Constitutional attorney says privacy laws need updating
Albemarle Ciderworks kicked off the holiday season with a Winter Craft Market Sunday, December 3.
Albemarle Ciderworks holds Winter Craft Market
Monticello Animal Hospital
Charlottesville-area veterinarians on the lookout for mysterious dog illness
Albemarle CiderWorks (FILE)
Albemarle Ciderworks holds Winter Craft Market
Monticello Animal Hospital
Charlottesville-area veterinarians on the lookout for mysterious dog illness