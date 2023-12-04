Organizations receive grant money for nutritional education

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new grant by the PB & J Fund is bringing healthy food to people in need.

The Charlottesville Area Community Foundations says the grant is geared towards groups that help with food access.

Each grant is worth up to $25,000 and can be used for nutritional education.

“The intention was to meet that mission of ensuring that we were supporting community-based organizations. We’re working in the food access space or providing nutrition education to children and families. We’re really working to create an environment of food sovereignty and food equity in Charlottesville,” Chair of PB&J Fund Alex Gross said.

Some organizations selected include The Boys and Girls Club of Central Virginia, Cultivate Charlottesville, and the Child Health Partnership.

