Nutcracker Ballet returns to Bridgewater

By Cora Dickey
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 7:28 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - The Rockingham Ballet is putting on a production of the Nutcracker.

The tradition continues with a massive cast featuring 15-year-old Chloe Logan making her debut as Clara, the female lead. The show’s director says Logan has been working on this role for several years.

The story of The Nutcracker is loosely based on the E.T.A. Hoffmann fantasy story The Nutcracker and the Mouse King, about a girl who befriends a nutcracker that comes to life on Christmas Eve and wages a battle against the evil Mouse King. After months of rehearsal, Logan feels that people of all ages can enjoy and relate to the story.

“It’s a great story to watch how you can see how Claire’s dream comes to life and how she embraces how she feels during that adventure,” Logan said.

Rockingham Ballet Theatre was formed in 1993 under the Rockingham County Recreation Department. In 2000, RBT was incorporated as a separate 501(c)3 non-profit ballet company.

Tyler Balint, who plays the Nutcracker Prince, has been in the show every year since he was six years old. He feels collaboration among the cast helps bring the famous ballet to life.

“This dance is a lot of coordination. Everyone’s going to be working to put on a show for everyone,” said Balint, “There’s always something; either something you need to change or something you can do better, there’s always something different. I Just hope everyone comes out to see The Nutcracker.”

Rockingham Ballet Theatre is showcasing the Nutcracker Ballet for one show on December 16th and 17th. Tickets are $18 for adults and $15 for students and senior citizens.

The show will take place in Bridgewater College’s Cole Hall at 7:30 pm both nights.

