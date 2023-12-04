Mayor Levar Stoney announces bid for governor

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Monday, December 4 Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney announced he’s running for governor in 2025.

This comes just three weeks after Representative Abigail Spanberger announced her bid.

According to the University of Virginia Center for Politics, both of these nominations were not surprising.

“I would say if Spanberger is trying to position herself as someone who could bring people together, I’d say Stoney is really emphasizing his capacity as a doer,” J Miles Coleman with the Center for Politics said.

Coleman says Stoney, as the outgoing mayor of Richmond, has a natural political springboard.

“He was basically a protege of Governor Terry McAuliffe. There definitely is a template for mayor of Richmond to run statewide, because before Senator Kaine was lieutenant governor, he was mayor of Richmond as well.”

For Spanberger, Coleman says having been first into this race may just give her a leg up.

“Ever since she got into the race a few weeks ago, Spanberger has been rolling out these endorsements,” Coleman said.

Both candidates are young in their 40′s, but at the same time bring something different to the table.

It may not just be the Democrats with and interesting race to the governor’s mansion.

“It would say it’s possible that we could have two competitive primaries on both sides,” Coleman said.

