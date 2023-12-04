Local toy drive brightens holidays for UVA Children’s Hospital patients

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - University of Virginia Children’s Hospital got some fun gifts for patients.

The regional toy drive dropped off a truckload of gifts for parents to pick from to brighten their child’s Christmas.

From Pikachu to Peppa Pig, families will have their pick from the donated toys for the annual season’s treatings.

The BradyStrong Toy Foundation Toy Drive donated boxes and boxes of toys for kids of all ages.

“It makes sure that they are a part of everyday traditions that families would have even outside of the hospital walls,” Manager of Patient and Family Centered Care Amy Cesak said.

Thursday, December 7 parents with a child getting care at UVA Children’s Hospital will shop for free.

“We wrap them, so every family gets to go home with presents, that takes away some of the emotional and financial burden that goes along with the season,” Cesak said.

Cesak says after doing this for five years, it is fun watching them pick out toys.

“That allows families to come and not just shop for the hospitalized child, but for any child who lives in the household with that pediatric patient,” Cesak said.

The BradyStrong foundation was started by Kendrick Kier out of Staunton, in memory of his nephew Brady who passed away with cancer a few years ago.

Now Brady’s memory lives on by allowing families to worry less about buying gifts for Christmas and more time to spend with their children.

They can get all their shopping done here.

“We’ve had everything from babydolls, to Barbies, to Xbox gift cards and Xbox games,” Cesak said.

Anything left is for future families to use.

“We utilize throughout the entire year, just to normalize the hospital for children, and reach some of our therapeutic efforts,” Cesak said.

