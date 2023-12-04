Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Guinea pigs looking for forever homes

CASPCA Guinea Pigs
CASPCA Guinea Pigs(WVIR)
By Bria Stith
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 11:52 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA has some animals that would make perfect classroom pets.

Right now, there are eight female guinea pigs available for adoption.

The shelter says having a classroom pet can help students learn some important life lessons, like responsibility and respecting animals.

“They’re really fun and they’re good introductions into pet ownership for kids that might not have pets at home. Good for science lessons and all kinds of stuff like that. We are really excited to hopefully get some into classrooms,” Laney Jooris with the CASPCA said.

If you would like to adopt a guinea pig as a class pet, you can apply online or visit the CASPCA in person.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police
Virginia State Police Investigating Incident at I-64 Rest Area
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Election Day 2023
Decision Virginia 2023
Charlottesville High School
Charlottesville High School classes canceled
Fire on Afton Mountain. Image courtesy Kenneth Johnston.
Crews battle brush fire on Afton Mountain

Latest News

Town of Timberville officials say the event helps wrap up the year and boosts the local economy.
Timberville Winter Festival finds steady success in third year
Surveillance video determined the incident occurred at 10:52 on Friday night.
Victims of Harrisonburg drive-by shooting speak out
The story of The Nutcracker is loosely based on the E.T.A. Hoffmann fantasy story The...
Nutcracker Ballet returns to Bridgewater
DMV in Albemarle County
Charlottesville-area Constitutional attorney says privacy laws need updating