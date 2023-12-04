Advertise With Us
Fast moving storm will bring rain and snow showers

After a mild weekend, temperatures trend cooler
nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 5:39 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Good morning, our work and school day is getting off to a comfortable start. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies and near seasonal temperatures today. Skies are expected to clear tonight, as conditions cool into the 30s. Meanwhile, a fast moving Clipper will bring mostly rain, but portions of the Valley, and higher elevations will see snow showers. Temperatures will cool, before warming back into the 60s later this week into the weekend. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly cloudy, cooler, High: mid 50s

Tonight: Mostly clear, cold, Low: mid 30s

Tuesday: Mix of clouds & sun, High: low 50s...Low: mid 30s

Wednesday: Rain showers, Valley snow showers, High: mid 40s...Low: around 30

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 40s...Low: low 30s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: around 60...Low: mid 30s

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: mid 40s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: mid 50s...Low: low 30s

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

