Cooler Week Ahead

By Dominique Smith
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 8:38 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A mostly dry and cooler week is in store. Starting with your Monday, we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with daytime highs a bit cooler in the 50′s. Tuesday starts sunnier, but the evening ends with a few shower, and possible snow in the mountains, moving eastward into Wednesday morning. Most of central Virginia is slated for less than half an inch of snow, with localized areas getting up to an inch or so of snow. Following Wednesday, expect a slow warm up with mild temperatures to end the week near 60, and another chance for showers next Sunday. Check back for updates.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows in the 30′s and 40′s.

Monday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50′s. Lows in the mid 30′s.

Tuesday. Mostly sunny and dry with night showers. Highs in the mid 30′s. Lows in the mid 30′s.

Wednesday: Early rain/snow showers. Highs in the upper 40′s. Lows in the upper 20′s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and chilly. Highs around 50. Lows around 30.

Friday & Saturday: Partly sunny and mild. Highs around 60.

Sunday: Few showers partly sunny. Highs around 60.

