Albemarle County discusses incentives for more affordable house to be built

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors discussed providing developers with incentives to build more affordable housing.

“According to the Housing Needs Study, by 2040 Albemarle County needs about 10,070 affordable housing units. Some of those are new construction. Some of those are just finding ways to make existing housing more affordable for current residents or future residents in those units,” Assistant Director of Housing Stacy Pethia said.

Pethia says they need to make affordable housing worth building for builders.

“Tax abatement would be our number one choice. My suggestion would be to incentivize that and consider one of the subsidy gaps either subsidizing the gap between 15 to 20, or between 60% and 80%,” real estate attorney Valerie Long said.

Sunshine Mathon with Piedmont Housing says the most important part of the puzzle is money to help the people the most in need.

“Fundamentally, it’s all just around the mechanism that is the most pain free or strategic from this county’s perspective,” Mathon said.

