Rain exits as another long dry spell takes hold
Cooler; dry work and school week ahead
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a wet start to Sunday, expect a drying and milder trend this afternoon. Becoming cooler and drier for the new work and school week.
The coolest days and nights will be Wednesday and Thursday.
A little milder Friday and Saturday.
Tracking a stronger storm system which may impact the region by next Sunday.
Sunday: Morning rain moves away. Clouds linger with highs in the low to mid 60s.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Southwest breeze.
Monday: Increasing clouds. Highs in the 50s. Lows in the 30s.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and more seasonable. Highs upper 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.
Wednesday: Partly sunny and cooler. Highs upper 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the frosty 20s.
Thursday: Partly sunny and cool. Highs upper 40s to lower 50s. Lows upper 20s to lower 30s.
Friday: Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Lows in the 30s.
Saturday: Milder and partly sunny. Highs lower 60s.
Rain is more likely by Sunday at this time.
