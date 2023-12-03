Rain exits as another long dry spell takes hold

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a wet start to Sunday, expect a drying and milder trend this afternoon. Becoming cooler and drier for the new work and school week.

The coolest days and nights will be Wednesday and Thursday.

A little milder Friday and Saturday.

Tracking a stronger storm system which may impact the region by next Sunday.

Sunday: Morning rain moves away. Clouds linger with highs in the low to mid 60s.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Southwest breeze.

Monday: Increasing clouds. Highs in the 50s. Lows in the 30s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and more seasonable. Highs upper 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny and cooler. Highs upper 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the frosty 20s.

Thursday: Partly sunny and cool. Highs upper 40s to lower 50s. Lows upper 20s to lower 30s.

Friday: Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Lows in the 30s.

Saturday: Milder and partly sunny. Highs lower 60s.

Rain is more likely by Sunday at this time.

