Mild, Damp End to the Weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Last push of showers expected Saturday night into Sunday morning with milder temperatures. Also plan on another round of morning fog this Sunday. Heading into the first full week of December, plan for drier and cooler temperatures. Check back for updates.

Tonight: Showers and patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40′s to mid 50′s.

Sunday: Early fog and showers. Highs in the 60′s. Lows around 40.

Monday: Dry and mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50′s. Lows in the mid 30′s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and seasonable. Highs in the low to mid 50′s. Lows in the mid 30′s.

Wednesday & Thursday: Cooler and mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Lows around 30.

Friday & Sunny: Mild and mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

