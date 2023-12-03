Charlottesville-area veterinarians on the lookout for mysterious dog illness

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A mysterious respiratory illness has been spreading in dogs in different parts of the country, causing dog-owners to panic.

Doctor Adam Sirk, a veterinarian at Old Dominion Animal Hospital, says he has been following the disease.

“It’s not been reported in Virginia, yet, but it is kind of encroaching in our area,” the veterinarian said. “We do expect to probably see some cases in the future.”

Sirk says the biggest concern is how little people know about it.

“One of the main thoughts is that it is kind of like COVID, or a lot of our other respiratory viruses, where it’s water droplets or aerosolized droplets from from the respiratory tract,” he said.

Doctor John Anderson with Monticello Animal Hospital says there is not enough data to show how serious the illness is.

“Whatever is going on does seem a little more resistant to treatment, or a little more severe, and I think that has people concerned. But at the same time, too, it’s not something that’s been happening in large enough numbers where we can even say what the percentage of major complication is,” Anderson said.

He says he wants people to feel comfortable if they have any trips coming up.

“I don’t want people to be scared and cancel all their holiday travel plans,” Anderson said. “I don’t want boarding kennels to have to shut down because everyone’s afraid to bring their dogs there.”

Until cases do show up in the area, it’s best not to worry.

