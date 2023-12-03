Charlottesville-area Constitutional attorney says privacy laws need updating

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Have you ever received unwanted mail from an insurance company and wondered, how did they get my address? Chances are they may have gotten it from your local DMV.

The DMV is now allowed to share your information with third party companies.

“Under our privacy laws at the federal and the state level, we are authorized, and in many cases required, to release customer data for certain, specified reasons,” Assistant Commissioner for Data Management Sandy Jack said.

The DMV is allowed to share things like your name, address, and driving record. Who can access the information depends on who is asking and what they are using it for.

“There is personal information that is protected, and then there is highly personal information for things like your photograph and your Social Security number,” Jack said. “Based on what the request is, the reason for it, and who is asking for it, the requester is entitled to certain categories of that data.”

At the federal level, the Driver’s Privacy Protection Law, along with state laws in place, all determine what information is off the table to release.

“The federal law identifies information as protected at certain levels,” Jack said. “Under our state law, it’s a similar scheme: It starts with the proposition that all of our driver vehicle and personal data is privileged.”

Constitutional Attorney John Whitehead, who is also the president of the Rutherford Institute, believes these laws are not enough.

“The Driver’s Privacy Protection Act, of course has to be, should be updated. But also, I’m telling people, we need an Electronics Privacy Bill of Rights. That will make sure that government agencies cannot give out our information to just anybody,” the attorney said.

Whitehead says that the right to privacy is one of the most essential rights that allows people to be free in the country. Without it, citizens are at risk.

“You have stalkers out there, and people like that have information. And some of the people actually that are dealing with abuse children, and mistreated women are saying really clearly now, ‘Stop this. Stop, because we’re really worried we’re going to have these strange people showing up at our doors because they know where we live.’ Now, we don’t want that in America,” Whitehead said.

The DMV says its website is the best place to start if you want more details on how and with whom your information is being shared with.

