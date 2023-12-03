Advertise With Us
Albemarle Ciderworks holds Winter Craft Market

Albemarle CiderWorks (FILE)
Albemarle CiderWorks (FILE)
By Jacob Phillips
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 4:39 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle Ciderworks kicked off the holiday season with a Winter Craft Market Sunday, December 3.

The market included activities for kids, workshops for making cookies and wreathes, as well as cider for people as they did some shopping.

Only about a dozen vendors were selected, and that was done on purpose: “This is not corporate, it’s not huge. Kids can run around here and play and be very much a part of the event. It’s rather family-oriented, which we think Christmas oughta be,” Charlotte Shelton said.

Shelton says the Winter Craft Market will most likely return next year.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

