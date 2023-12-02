UVA basketball cruises to 84-62 win over Syracuse in ACC opener

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia made 12 three-pointers and led by as many as 33 points in beating Syracuse in its season opener 84-62 Saturday at John Paul Jones Arena.

Isaac McKneely made six of those 12 three-pointers and finished with a game-high 22 points.

“Coach Bennett and all the coaches really worked with me on my shot just trying to perfect the little things,” said McKneely. “I just feel like I’m shooting it with more confidence this year. When you get in the flow of the game like that and you’re just letting them fly without thinking it’s a good feeling.”

“Once we had a good stretch of defense with it, that’s when the separation occured,’ said UVA coach Tony Bennett. “When the ball is going in like that it sort of covers up some of the breakdowns we had defensively. Offensively I was very pleased.”

Reece Beekman added 13 points and Andrew Rohde had 10.

Virginia improves to 6-1 and a perfect 15-0 in ACC openers under coach Tony Bennett

Here are some notes from the game from a UVA basketball media release:

Team Notes

• Virginia opened 71st season of ACC action with its 16th straight league opening win (15-0 under Tony Bennett)

• Virginia is 36-35 all-time in ACC openers

• UVA has held ACC opponents to fewer than 70 points in 43 consecutive home games

• UVA built a 15-point lead in the first half and led 37-24 at halftime

• Virginia is 49-1 all-time under when scoring 80 or more points (3-0 in 2023-24) under Bennett

• UVA out-rebounded Syracuse 33-27

• UVA shot a season-high 54.5 percent (30 of 55)

• UVA made a season-high 12 3-pointers

• UVA scored a season-high 84 points

Series Notes

• UVA is 14-6 all-time against Syracuse, including a 12-2 mark in ACC action, in the series that dates to 1983-84.

• Virginia has a six-game winning streak against the Orange

• UVA is 6-2 vs. Syracuse at John Paul Jones Arena

• UVA has held the Orange to 69 or fewer points in each of the last 16 meetings

• Head coach Tony Bennett is 13-3 all-time against Syracuse

Player Notes

• Double Figure Scorers: Isaac McKneely (22), Reece Beekman (13), Andrew Rohde (10)

• McKneely scored 16 of his career-high 22 points in the first half

• McKneely made a career high six 3-pointers

• McKneely reached double figures for the 11th time

• McKneely has made 2+ 3-pointers in six games

• Beekman reached double figures for the 36th time

• Beekman (8 assists) passed Harold Dean for eighth on UVA’s all-time assist list with 472

• Rohde reached double figures for the 30th time (2nd at UVA)

• Ryan Dunn had four stocks (2 steals + 2 blocked shots) to increase his team lead to 44 stocks

• Elijah Gertrude recorded his first career points (6 points)

• Dante Harris missed his second straight game with an ankle injury

