Thomas Jefferson Foundation celebrating 100 years of operating Monticello

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Thomas Jefferson Foundation is inviting everyone to come celebrate 100 years of sharing the history that lives right here in Albemarle County.

“This year, 2023, is the 100th anniversary of the Thomas Jefferson Foundation, and we are the nonprofit that owns and operates Monticello,” Interim Director Education & Visitor Program Rachel Baum said Saturday, December 2.

The Levy Family owned the historic plantation before TJF bought it. The Foundation says that family helped to make Monticello what it is today.

“We’ve been able to preserve this house so that about 98% of the structure itself is original,” Baum said.

The celebration kicked off Saturday with some festive fun.

“We are celebrating this really important milestone with an open house,” Baum said. “We’re going to be having complimentary admission, special activities, and birthday cupcakes.”

The celebration will be going on all month, which includes discounts.

“Monticello is a way for people to understand our history as Americans,” Baum said. “Our vision for Monticello is to bring history forward, help people see how history matters to their lives today, and engage in in national and global dialogues.”

