Scottsville hosting Holiday Happenings 2023

By Jacob Phillips
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SCOTTSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Scottsville is hosting its third annual Holiday Happenings.

The festivities kicked off Saturday, December 2, at the Scottsville Farmers Market.

“It’s a small town, it’s a small community, and what is good for one business is good for every business here,” Chamber of Commerce President Debbie Smith said.

Smith says Holiday Happenings gives the community a chance to see what she sees: “People are nice, people are kind,” the president said.

Activities are spread throughout the town to kick off the holidays.

James Walker is with the Chamber of Commerce. He says all hands were on deck to make Scottsville feel a little more joyful.

“It’s just a great community feel when everybody can pull together,” Walker said.

