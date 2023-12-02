Advertise With Us
Rummage sale helping Charlottesville’s Music Resource Center

Rummage sale at the Music Resource Center
Rummage sale at the Music Resource Center(WVIR)
By Amaya Mitchell
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 3:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A rummage sale at Charlottesville’s Music Resource Center is offering up good gear for a good cause.

MRC is a place for music education for middle and high school students.

The rummage sale Saturday, December 2, offered instruments, amps, repair parts, and more. All proceeds continue to help the Center in its work.

Any Charlottesville students in 6th-to-12th grade are welcome to sign up.

