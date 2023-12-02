Rummage sale helping Charlottesville’s Music Resource Center

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A rummage sale at Charlottesville’s Music Resource Center is offering up good gear for a good cause.

MRC is a place for music education for middle and high school students.

The rummage sale Saturday, December 2, offered instruments, amps, repair parts, and more. All proceeds continue to help the Center in its work.

Any Charlottesville students in 6th-to-12th grade are welcome to sign up.

